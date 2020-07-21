Gettysburg, PA (17325)

Today

Mostly sunny skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 94F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.