A Gettysburg Christmas Festival has expanded to three days, Dec. 6-8, and the event offers many ways for people and businesses to be involved.
Applications continue to be accepted for volunteers and vendors, while nonprofits can participate by becoming official partners. Some sponsorship opportunities also remain available.
The festival is made possible by the Gettysburg Heritage Center, in partnership with the Gettysburg Nature Alliance, New Leaf Paper and FutureStake Inc. The festival is presented by Main Street Gettysburg.
“As a marquee event that showcases our vibrant community, we want people to know that opportunities exist to join us and be involved,” said Deb Adamik, Main Street Gettysburg president. “We continue to be grateful to the many individuals and businesses who have already signed up as volunteers, vendors, partners and sponsors, and we are so proud to work with everyone to showcase Gettysburg at this special time of the year.”
Anyone interested in volunteering or being a vendor at the festival should visit www.AGettysburgChristmas Festival.com, and click on the “Get Involved” section.
Volunteers can sign up for several positions, including set up, information, parking and contest judging, photography and social media. Food truck and other vendor spots are available at various locations throughout the festival, which will encompass Lincoln Square, Baltimore Street and Steinwehr Avenue.
For nonprofits, partner opportunities allow events occurring during the festival to become official partner events, offering marketing opportunities; businesses can participate through available sponsorships.
“In keeping with Main Street’s mission, this event will showcase our community pride in preserving, revitalizing and improving our nationally known downtown,” said Adamik. “This festival is the largest of its kind in Gettysburg because it invites the entire community to participate in a way where community activities become the festival experience; There really will be something for everyone, families, Civil War buffs, people who love the holidays. This event brings people together like no other. We are thrilled to be working with the entire community to present this special event.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.