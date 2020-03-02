From left, Will Tallman, Chairman of the Adams County Republican Committee; Trevor Taylor, Chairman of the Adams County Young Republicans; Cynde Vance, President of the Adams County Council of Republican Women; Jon Taylor, President of the Adams County Republican Club.
The first meeting of the Adams County Young Republicans took place on Sunday, March 1 at the Adams County Republican Committee headquarters, located on 100 Buford Avenue.
Members and supporters of all ages were in attendance — brought together by their shared belief in Conservative values, fiscal responsibility, patriotism for the Country and support for President Donald Trump.
