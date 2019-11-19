Members and friends of Thrivent Financial are assembling care packages for those less fortunate in Gettysburg Volunteers are needed.
The event will take place on Thursday, Dec. 5, from 5 to 7 p.m., at 1400 Proline Place, Suite 100, Gettysburg. Anyone is welcome to stop by to help. Refreshments will be provided. To RSVP, contact adventpartners@thrivent.com or call 717-334-5451.
