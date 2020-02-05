The Upper Adams Lions Club recently awarded Student of the Second Quarter Awards to seniors from Biglerville High School.
Jennifer Swartz received the vocational agricultural tech award. She is the daughter of Larry and Chris Swartz. She has been heavily involved in many leadership conferences and activities. She plans to attend college and major in forensic evidence.
