Lions honor students

HONORS — Pictured at the Upper Adams Lions Club student awards ceremony are, from left Lion Carr Marks, Jennifer Swartz, Lion Kathy Culp, Erin Hurd, Lion Jane Little, and Thaddeus Scace.

 Submitted Photo

The Upper Adams Lions Club recently awarded Student of the Second Quarter Awards to seniors from Biglerville High School. 

Jennifer Swartz received the vocational agricultural tech award. She is the daughter of Larry and Chris Swartz. She has been heavily involved in many leadership conferences and activities. She plans to attend college and major in forensic evidence.

