A free senior volunteer exploration workshop, So You Thought You Knew About Volunteering, is being held on Thursday, November 14 from 10 to noon at the United Way of Adams County, 123 Buford Avenue, Gettysburg. Light refreshments will be provided. Although free to attend, seating is limited and registration is needed to assure you a seat. Call Scott at 717-454-8956 or email programdirector@rsvpcapreg.org to register.
The innovative workshop is designed to educate and empower individuals 55 and older concerning volunteer rights and responsibilities, opportunities in the community, and ways to make Adams County a better place through volunteering.
