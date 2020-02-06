The Interfaith Center for Peace and Justice (ICPJ) will present its annual Peacemaker Awards in April. Begun in 1995, the awards honor local residents who have made a significant contribution to the pursuit of peace, justice or environmental sustainability.
One award is given for a “Lifetime of Peacemaking” and another to a “Peacemaker of the Year.” Each year the public is asked to submit nominations of people or organizations they think are worthy of these awards.
