Gettysburg For Gun Sense will screen “American Totem” 3 p.m., Jan. 5 in Valentine Hall at the Gettysburg United Lutheran Seminary. This documentary film looks carefully at both sides of the gun issue in order to explore the power of the gun to create community but also sometimes destroy it.
This film does not take a position on gun regulation but rather presents neglected viewpoints and personal narratives to transform the national conversation.
