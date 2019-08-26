Bloomsburg University congratulated nearly 1,300 students who received their academic degrees on May 11. The following local students were among those graduates.
• Kiersten Edwards from Gardners graduated cum laude with a degree in early childhood (PK-4) BSEd.
• Kelly Garman from Gettysburg graduated cum laude with a degree in nursing BSN.
• Caitlin Hull from Littlestown graduated with a degree in audiology AuD.
• Jonathan Kollars from Fairfield graduated magna cum laude with a degree in exercise ecience BS.
• Haley Miller from Littlestown graduated with a degree in social work BSW.
• Jared Wueschinski from New Oxford graduated with a degree in business administration, information and technology management, BSBA.
——
Sarah Hawk, formerly of York Springs, was named to the dean’s list this past spring at Medaille College located in Buffalo, New York.
——
U.S. Air Force Airman Zachary A. Callahan, a 2017 graduate of Littlestown High School, recently graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
——
The summer Dean’s List and graduates from Pennsylvania College of Technology, Williamsport, Pa., a special mission affiliate of The Pennsylvania State University, were announced.
• Alexis N. Shanabrook, formerly of Littlestown, graduated with a bachelor of science as a physician assistant.
• Giselle Estrada Gallegos, formerly of New Oxford, graduated with an associate of applied science — health arts, practical nursing emphasis degree.
• Jonathan Monroe Hoover, formerly of Hanover, graduated with an associate of applied science degrees in automated manufacturing technology and machine tool technology, as well as a bachelor of science in manufacturing engineering technology.
——
Marissa Bonett of Littlestown, was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2019 semester at Moore College of Art & Design. Bonett is a junior this fall, majoring in Fine Arts. She is the daughter of Lee Bonett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.