The Adams County Republican Committee (ACRC) is hosting the 34th Annual Eisenhower Dinner on Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Hanover Country Club in Abbottstown. The social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m.
Jennifer Railing, honorary chair of the Eisenhower dinner said, “We are especially pleased to have as our special guest speaker Representative Bryan Cutler, PA State House Majority Leader, who will update us on all legislative matters in Harrisburg pending at this time.”
