Local folks are asked to gather some nonperishable, kid-friendly food and bring it to one of ACNB Bank’s offices in Upper Adams to help children get off to a great start this school year.
ACNB Bank’s Arendtsville, Bendersville and Biglerville offices are hosting a food drive to benefit John’s Meals, a program organized by Upper Adams Christians Together (UACT).
John’s Meals partners with the Upper Adams School District, specifically Arendtsville and Bendersville elementary schools, to provide eligible students, and their siblings, with a bag of food on Friday afternoons.
The bag includes three meals for each child in the family, as well as healthy snacks for them to eat over the weekend.
A food collection box is stationed in the lobby of each of the bank’s Upper Adams offices. Bank customers and local residents are welcome to stop by ACNB Bank in Arendtsville, Bendersville or Biglerville to contribute to the John’s Meals food drive, which continues through Aug. 31.
