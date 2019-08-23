Adams County
Survivors of domestic violence don’t have to suffer alone. Survivors Inc. offers free and confidential support group counseling on Mondays at 7 p.m. For more information, call 717-334-9777 or 1-800-787-8106.
——
The Gettysburg Dahlia Society will celebrate it’s 12th season at the Harbaugh-Thomas Library, 59 W. York St., Biglerville, on Friday, Aug. 30, 1:30-5:30 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 31, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visiting and viewing the dahlias is free.
Gettysburg
The Gettysburg group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets today at noon and 8 p.m. at St. James Lutheran Church, located at the corner of Stratton and York streets.
——
Gettysburg VFW Post 15 is open to the public Thursdays (Burger Night) from 4 to 8 p.m. and Fridays from 5 to 8 p.m. This weeks’ Friday Night Special is shrimp Alfredo over fettuccine with a side salad, garlic bread and dessert. Call the post at 717-334-4614 for more information.
——
Al-Anon Group meets Fridays from noon to 1 p.m. at Prince of Peace Church. Use High Street alley with parking in back.
——
An informal bridge group meets at the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County on Mondays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The group is open to anyone who understands the basic game and wants to practice or improve their play. Call 717-968-4602 for more information.
——
Designer Purse and Bag Bingo will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic School. Doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo starts at 6:30. Advance tickets can be picked up in the school office, 465 Table Rock Road. For more information call 334-4221.
——
The Gettysburg High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 5 at Gettysburg Family Restaurant. Note the change of day in the week. Classmates, spouses, and guests are welcome.
——
The Gettysburg Walking Club will meet at Norlo Park, Chambersburg, at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27, to walk, and have lunch at 11:15 a.m. at Windy Knoll Farm Market & Creamery, 2685 Spring Road, Chambersburg. New walkers welcome. Call 717-339-9389 for more information.
——
God on the Ground Praise Fest at Gettysburg Rec Park Amphitheater is set for Saturday, Aug. 24. A consortium of churches in the community are sponsoring the Praise Fest 3-7 p.m. This event includes live music, children’s activities, free food, and spiritual messages. There will also be opportunities for sharing prayer requests and lots of fellowship and fun. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. In case of rain, event will be held in the rec park community room.
Orrtanna
The Orrtanna Seniors Group will meet at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28 at the Orrtanna Church. New members are always welcome.
York Springs
York Springs Community Day is Aug. 24, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will be held mainly at Griest Park, the Lions Park and the YOSSHS museum. There will also be activities at Lehman’s feed store and Paul’s Garage. The day will include music, games, food and activities for all ages. Yard sales throughout town begin at 8 a.m. For more information, contest, craft, yard sale registrations, www.yscommunityday.org or info@yosshs.org.
