United Hook & Ladder (UHL) announced due to the current pandemic it is cancelling the carnival in New Oxford, which was scheduled for July 8-11.
“The fundraiser, which normally includes a fun-filled week of good food, amusement rides, games and socializing had to be cancelled as our state will not allow any events with more than 100 people even in the green phase” said Kenneth Kuhn, UHL president. “Due to the COVID-19 virus and the state government social distancing mandates, they will not allow any events with more than 100 people even in the green phase.”
