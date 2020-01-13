Tim Diehl will speak about his work and experiences during a four-month trip to Israel on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 1 p.m. at Cross Keys Village.
Diehl will share his interesting story about working for the Palestine-Israel Journal, a 25-year-old quarterly journal started by a Palestinian and an Israeli. Along with other events he attended during his visit, Diehl taught a graduate course on peace and non-violent conflict resolution at Haifa University. A question and answer segment will follow his presentation.
