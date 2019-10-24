Officials representing second class townships in Adams County will convene Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services for the 102nd Annual County Convention.
The purpose of the annual convention is to provide township officials with up-to-date information to help them better serve their residents and to give them an opportunity to exchange ideas on local government issues.
