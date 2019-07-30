The Gettysburg Choral Society plans auditions on Monday, Aug. 19, and Monday, Aug. 26, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Trinity UCC, 60 E. High St., Gettysburg.
Each person auditioning will be asked to sing a simple song and will be evaluated for vocal range. Anyone interested in auditioning should contact John McKay at (717)476-1054 for further information and/or to schedule an audition time.
Formed two years ago, the society is a group of dedicated singers who seek to perfect the choral art. Members have varying levels of experience, but all share this desire to excel. The group performs a Christmas concert and a spring concert and other special concerts that might be requested. Starting on Sept. 9, rehearsals are scheduled for Mondays 7 to 9 p.m. at Trinity UCC, Gettysburg.
