Biglerville
Biglerville Fire Company is sponsoring a public dinner Sunday, July 26 from 12 to 2 p.m. at the fire hall at 111 S. Main St. Due to governor-imposed restrictions, it will be a drive-thru event. Pre-ordering is strongly suggested through the department’s Facebook page or by calling 717-465-6967. The menu includes baked ham, scalloped potatoes, broccoli vegetable blend, applesauce and a fresh-baked roll. Cost is $10 per dinner. All proceeds benefit the fire department’s operating expenses.
