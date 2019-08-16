Two brand new park benches now greet visitors to the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County.
“The benches were funded through the Preserving Our Legacy Endowment Campaign, which was designed to ensure that the YWCA itself is maintained for generations to come,” said YWCA board member Jane Lordeman. “The key to continuing programs at the YWCA is to maintain in good working order our facilities that house those programs. As with any 35-year-old building, repairs are costly and have a major impact on our finances. If we raised our rates every time we needed a new roof, replaced a pool-pack or resurfaced the racquetball courts, we wouldn’t be affordable to the community we serve.”
Generous donations from the Margaret Trew Cline Foundation, Sharon Cline Magraw, the Thomas L. Cline Foundation and the family of Muriel L. Rice made the park benches possible.
“The wonderful thing about endowment gifts is that the donor’s gift continues to give,” Lordeman added. “Every dollar donated to the campaign has been invested to generate many more dollars in the years to come. These contributions are invested in perpetuity and only the earnings of the fund are used for repairs.”
Gifts to the YWCA Endowment Fund are always welcome. Please contact Executive Director Dotty Dalphon at 717-334-9171, ext. 124 or email ddalphon@ywcagettysburg.org
