In keeping with efforts to provide commonwealth citizens with fair and equitable services, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced it now offers a non-binary gender designation option on driver licenses and photo identification cards.
“Our identity documents are critical to how we navigate the world, and having an affirming and accurate ID is critical for access to employment, healthcare, housing and so much more,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “Offering equitable and inclusive services for all Pennsylvanians is central to PennDOT’s mission, and I’m proud that we’re taking this step.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.