Adams County 4-H has two new short-term special interest clubs for children ages 8-18 who have an interest in reptiles or a love for cheese! Youth do not need to be a 4-H member to participate.
4-H Cheesemaking SPIN Club will be filled with activities like learning about and tasting different types of cheese, origins of cheese and the cheesemaking process. Participants will experience what it is like to make their own cheese and even make some to take home. 4-H Cheesemaking meetings will take place on Feb. 6, 13, 20, and 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Adams County Agricultural and Natural Resources Center, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg. Registration deadline is Thursday, Jan. 30. In order to hold the child’s spot a full payment of $25 must be received at the time of registration. This club is limited to 12 participants and spots are filling up fast!
