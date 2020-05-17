As patients receive more of their health care online, WellSpan Health is offering Madeline, a convenient online pharmacy service for women to receive birth control.
Madeline is a stand-alone website, powered by WellSpan Health, its clinicians and WellSpan Pharmacy. Women may go online at any time to order their birth control, choosing their preferred method and having the prescription delivered straight to their door. WellSpan Health clinicians oversee the process, ensuring the patient receives safe, effective contraception.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.