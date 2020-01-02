“American Totem” will be shown by Gettysburg For Gun Sense Sunday, Jan. 5 at 3 p.m. in Valentine Hall at the Gettysburg United Lutheran Seminary.
This film does not take a position on gun regulation but presents viewpoints and personal narratives.
