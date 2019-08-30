The Chamber of Gettysburg & Adams County, Adams County’s oldest and largest business organization, is seeking nominations for the 2019 Outstanding Citizen and Chamber Volunteer of the Year. Nominations are due October 2.
The awards will be presented during The Chamber’s 100th Annual Meeting from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6, at The Dobbin House.
For nomination forms, visit www.gettysburg-chamber.org and click on “News & Programs” then “Nomination Forms.”
The Outstanding Citizen of the Year award recognizes an Adams County citizen whose volunteerism and service benefit the local community. Successful candidates must have lived in Adams County for at least five years. Nominees must be registered voters and display a commitment to serving the Adams County area by bettering the community or assisting its residents. Chamber membership is not required.
The Chamber Volunteer of the Year award honors a member of The Chamber whose volunteerism benefits the organization and community. Successful candidates own or are employed by chamber member businesses or organizations. They display outstanding commitment to the mission of the chamber, demonstrate support of chamber goals, provide dependable assistance on the chamber's behalf and exhibit initiative and creativity that enhance the stability and growth of chamber activities.
The Chamber’s Awards Committee will review and evaluate all nominations based on the award criteria, written narrative and supporting evidence. All nominations will be treated as confidential but may not be anonymous.
The Chamber supports the Adams County business community by promoting diverse economic opportunities through advocacy, networking and information. Nearly 520 local businesses and organizations are members. For more information, visit www.gettysburg-chamber.org.
