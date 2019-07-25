Due to on-going preservation work, the Eisenhower Show Barn will be closed to the public until further notice, according to the National Park Service.
This temporary closure of the barn on Farm 2 of the Eisenhower National Historic Site has no impact on tours of the Eisenhower home or ranger programs offered at the site, which will continue as scheduled.
As soon as the preservation work is completed so visitors can once again enter the barn safely it will re-open to the public.
