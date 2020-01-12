There was a public meeting in May of 2019 to discuss the possibility of finding a route for a walking and bicycling trail from Gettysburg to Emmitsburg. Since then, the professional trail consultants who were hired to conduct the study have been working to identify multiple routes. They have analyzed over 76 trail and roadway segments on several factors to try and find the best short-term, and best long-term route. Obstacles and projected costs must be presented in the final study to meet requirements from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, who funded half the study. While the consultants have been analyzing trail and roadway segments, and private land parcels, members of the trail-study committee have been talking with landowners about possible trail easements along the edge of their properties where they abut either adjacent properties or public roadways. These easements would be acquired only with the voluntary cooperation of landowners. The findings from the study will be presented at a public meeting on Monday, Jan. 27 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the Charlie Sterner Building at the Gettysburg Recreation Park.
This trail will be part of the Grand History Trail loop of over 250 miles. This trail touches places like Harpers Ferry, Fells Point, Antietam Battlefield, Baltimore, Washington D.C., and York. It will include other trails like the C&O Canal Trail and the York County Heritage Trail. Approximately two thirds of the Grand History Trail exist already and planning is going on for most of the remainder of the trail. If you have ever walked or bicycled on a “rail-trial” like the C&O Canal Trail, or the York County Heritage Trail, you know how peaceful, scenic, and enjoyable the experience can be. Healthy Adams Bicycle/Pedestrian, Inc. is working to provide Adams County residents and visitors the same experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.