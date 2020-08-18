HONOR — Destination Gettysburg presented Andy Larson, center, with its Jim Getty “Spirit of Gettysburg” Award. Pictured, from left, are: Desintation Gettysburg CEO Norris Flowers, Larson, and Destination Gettysburg Board Chair Rick Beamer.
Destination Gettysburg honored Andy Larson with the Jim Getty “Spirit of Gettysburg” Award at its monthly board of directors meeting Tuesday. The award is given annually to an individual who exemplifies leadership and dedication to the tourism/hospitality industry in Gettysburg.
“Destination Gettysburg was honored to award Andy Larson with this notable award for going above and beyond as an advocate for tourism in Adams County,” said Norris Flowers, president of Destination Gettysburg. “We couldn’t think of a better recipient for this award.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.