Adams County
The Gettysburg Dahlia Society will celebrate it’s 12th season at the Harbaugh-Thomas Library, 59 W. York St., Biglerville, on Friday, Aug. 30, 1:30-5:30 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 31, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visiting and viewing the dahlias is free.
——
Support Adams County families that lost a loved one to overdose with the Overdose Awareness Memorial Walk, beginning with a short program at 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, in front of the Adams County Courthouse. Glow sticks and lantern bags will be provided.
Fairfield
A dance will be held Wednesday, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, located on Main Street.
——
The Fairfield Fire and EMS holds bingo every Thursday at the smoke-free dining hall. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Bingo starts at 6:45 p.m., with three early bird games.
Gettysburg
The Gettysburg group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets today at 7:30 a.m., noon and 7 p.m. at St. James Lutheran Church, located at the corner of Stratton and York streets.
——
The Gettysburg Composite Squadron meets at Gettysburg Airport, 1130 Chambersburg Road on Tuesday at 7 p.m. It consists of Senior Members (age 18 and over) and Cadet Members (age 12 to 21). Any person 12 and over can join. Email gettysburgcap@hotmail.com, visit http://www.gettysburgcap.com/home.html or Facebook.
——
NAMI support group is held the first Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. at St. James Lutheran Church, York St.
——
Gettysburg High School Class of 1951 meets for lunch on the first Tuesday of every month at the Gettysburg Family Restaurant at 11:30 a.m.
——
Adams County Literacy Council will offer free family literacy sessions this fall at 1685 Baltimore Pike, Gettysburg, on Tuesdays, 6-8 p.m. with a free dinner. For more information, call 717-479-7033, or to register call 717-479-7032 or email abgarner@iu12.org.
——
The Greenmount Fire Company, 3095 Emmitsburg Road, will host a crab and chicken feed 5-9 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14. Dinner is served at 6. Call 717-778-5377 for tickets, which are available until Sept. 8.
Elsewhere
Al-Anon, Adult Children of Alcoholics, meets every Sunday at 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Lutheran Church, Silver Run, Md. For information, call Terri at 717-346-7093.
