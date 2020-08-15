Margie Cole, owner of Bibi’s Creativities, cuts the ribbon in front of her new business on Aug. 12. She is joined by members of the New Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, her family and her craft vendors.
The New Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated the addition of Bibi’s Creativities to the community on Tuesday, Aug. 12 with a ribbon cutting and open house, according to a chamber release.
Members of the New Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, local artisans, representatives of local businesses and community members partook of light refreshments and an interactive craft during the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.