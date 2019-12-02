U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) recently hosted a roundtable discussion to discuss how gun violence has affected the Gettysburg community. Senator Casey was joined by board members of Gettysburg for Gun Sense, members of the Gettysburg College community and local advocates.
“We call for common sense regulations like universal background checks that are proven to save lives and supported by over 90% of Americans. We also especially support a national ‘red flag’ (or ERPO) law, proven to prevent gun suicides, which account for two thirds of U.S. gun deaths. They are the form of gun violence in Adams County, taking 11 of our citizens last year,” said Judy Young, convener of Gettysburg for Gun Sense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.