Rep. Torren Ecker, R-193, invites local veterans and their families to attend a free breakfast to honor veterans.
The veterans’ breakfast will take place 9 to 11 a.m., Sept. 10, at the American Legion Post No. 262 Woods Pavilion, 3030 Table Rock Road, Biglerville.
“Veterans have given so much for the freedoms we enjoy and embrace today. We owe them a debt of gratitude,” Ecker said. “This breakfast is a just a small token of our appreciation for all the sacrifices they’ve made. I hope veterans from the area can attend.”
The breakfast will feature Ecker, state Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-33, and state Rep. Dan Moul, R-91, and representatives from U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-PA, and U.S. Rep. John Joyce’s, R-13, offices.
Veterans and immediate family members can attend the breakfast for free. Seating is limited and registration prior to the event is required. To RSVP, call Ecker’s office at 717-259-7805, or email dsnyder@pahousegop.com.
