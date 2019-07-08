Against the odds, a $400,000 Pennsylvania Lottery ticket was sold in Adams County.
The Cash 5 jackpot-winning ticket was sold July 6 at SnapGo, 15 Buchanan Valley Road, Orrtanna, according to a news release.
The business earned a $500 bonus for selling the ticket, which bore the numbers 22-25-28-30-40, the release reads.
Cash 5 numbers are drawn daily. For each $1 ticket, the player chooses five numbers from 1 to 43 or opts for computer-selected digits. For the jackpot, all five numbers must match, but prizes are also given for matching two, three or four numbers. More than 27,000 other prizes were also won July 6, according to the release.
Since 1972, the lottery has contributed more than $29 billion to provide benefits for older Pennsylvanians, including property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services, according to the release. Pennsylvania remains the only state to direct all lottery proceeds to senior residents, the release reads.
To claim winnings, ticket holders must sign the ticket, call lottery officials at 717-702-8146, and file a claim at the nearest lottery office.
Winning numbers, statistics, and information on how each county benefits are at palottery.com. The lottery is also on Twitter and Instagram.
Players must be 18 or older. Information about gambling problems is at 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537).
