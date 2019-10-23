Continuing with the theme of abolitionists, the Lifelong Learning Academy will feature speaker Will Hutchison on Friday, Oct. 25 at 2 p.m.
His talk, to focus on “The Marines at Harper’s Ferry,” will take place in the Wellness Café at the SpiriTrust Lutheran Village. Hutchison is well known as a local photographer and historian. His illustrated talk will be both intellectually and visually engaging.
