Cross Keys Village welcomes old and new friends in the fields of aging services, health care, nonprofits and local business to a tasty breakfast and a time of fellowship and networking on Friday, Sept. 20, from 7:30 a.m. until 9 a.m.
Immediately following the breakfast, we will hear a presentation about Dementia Friendly America (DFA). Cross Keys Village Director of Memory Support Jennifer Holcomb introduced the local chapter of DFA a year ago during such a breakfast. Much has been accomplished since, and Holcomb is expecting Pennsylvania Secretary of Aging Robert Torres to offer some remarks during the presentation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.