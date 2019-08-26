At Home in Adams County, a local task force working to find solutions to the affordable housing issue, is conducting a housing survey of adults age 60 and over to learn about their current and future housing needs and preferences.
The group also wants to determine what assistance older adults might need in order to either remain safely in their current living situations or to move to another housing option which would better suit their needs. This is a survey for information gathering purposes and is not an application for assistance.
The survey will take approximately 15-20 minutes to complete, and responses will be confidential.
The survey can be completed at http://sgiz.mobi/s3/Adams-County-Housing-Survey. Paper copies are available at the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County, 909 Fairfield Road, Gettysburg, or the Adams County Office for Aging, 318 W. Middle St., Gettysburg.
Those who need help completing the survey or have any questions should contact the Adams County Office for Aging at 717-334-9296.
All surveys should be returned by Oct. 15 to Adams County Office for Aging, 318 W. Middle St., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
