Adams County resident Tim Diehl, who spent several weeks on the West Bank last spring, will talk about his experiences witnessing non-violent peacekeeping efforts at Gettysburg Rising’s November meeting on Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Sterner Building in the Gettysburg Rec Park.
For details, email gettysburgrising@gmail.com or view the group's public Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/gettysburgrising/) or website www.gettysburgrising.org.
