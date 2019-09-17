The Adams County Arts Council will hold a Nicaraguan Primitivista Paint Night event 6-8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the AECenter, 125 S. Washington St., Gettysburg.
Participants will be guided through the process of creating a painting in the colorful traditional primitivista style by guest artist/instructors from Taller Artistico Xuchialt, Nicaragua, while while the guest artists provide an evening of folk music and dancing. A complimentary glass of wine will be included.
