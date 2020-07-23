Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 90F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Tonight
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
WellSpan Health announced its next step in the health system’s price transparency efforts with the launch of a new online price estimator tool to help patients obtain out-of-pocket estimates for tests and procedures before they receive treatment, according to a WellSpan release.
“We know healthcare needs to be more affordable and easier to use and that’s what drives us, each and every day, to re-imagine healthcare,” said Roxanna Gapstur, Ph.D., R.N., president and chief executive officer of WellSpan Health. “Our new price estimator tool delivers on WellSpan’s promise of providing greater value to our friends and neighbors through a commitment to high-quality care, exceptional patient experiences and lower costs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.