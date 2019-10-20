Ralph Serpe, President & CEO of the Adams County Community Foundation, will speak about his love of gardening at the Gettysburg Garden Club meeting 1 p.m, Oct. 24. Gettysburg Garden Club meetings are at the Gettysburg Fire Department, 35 N. Stratton Street.
Serpe has 20 years in foundation work, not just in Gettysburg but in Baltimore, Princeton, New Jersey, and Silicon Valley. However, what some might not know about Ralph are his gardening talents, starting as a Cub Scout. He earned a merit badge for his vegetable garden. Perhaps Ralph’s greatest gardening accomplishment was in New Hope, where he planted 175 native plants, trees and shrubs.
