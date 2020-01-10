paint night

A paint night is planned at the Seminary Ridge Museum on Thursday, Jan. 30.

 Submitted Photo

The Adams County Arts Council (ACAC) and Seminary Ridge Museum staff invite the public to Paint Night at the Seminary Ridge Museum, Thursday, Jan. 30, 4:30-7:30 p.m.

The event features an “open house” style tour of the museum given by Peter Miele, director of education, and painting the cupola, the highest point in Gettysburg, under the instruction of Marie Smith. The cost is $50 for ACAC members and $55 for non-members and includes all materials, tour, refreshments, and complimentary glass of wine.

