Bermudian Springs High School Art students recently received 21 awards in the 2020 Central PA Scholastic Art and Writing competition. There were approximately 2,200 entries submitted from 70 schools in the mid-state.
Ella Bloom won an Honorable Mention in Painting. Hailey Lamo won a Gold Key in Drawing & Illustration, a Gold Key in Photography, a Silver Key in Photography, an Honorable Mention in Mixed Media, and three Honorable Mentions in Photography. Jessica Pedro-Pascual won a Silver Key in Drawing & Illustration. Johanna Pitner won a Gold Key in Photography, two Silver Keys in Photography and eight Honorable Mentions in Photography. Briella Riley won an Honorable Mention in Drawing & Illustration.
