The “Hero Among Us” award was presented to Christine Kellett by the Adams County Democratic Committee (ACDC) at a fall dinner Oct. 5 at the seminary.
Kellett has been a Democratic activist in Adams County for most of her life, according to an ACDC release. She was one of the first woman graduates of the Penn State Dickinson School of Law and became the first woman to practice law in Adams County. She joined the faculty of Dickinson law in 1976, and retired from there in 2004.
