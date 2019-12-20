DONATION — Melissa Ferguson, general manager and James Little, left, and Melissa Ferguson, right of the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Gettysburg present Noreen Krymski with a check for $3,252 to help Mission 22.
The Holiday Inn Express & Suites Gettysburg, an As One Management property, presented a check to Mission 22 after a summer long effort of fundraising.
Melissa Ferguson, general manager and James Little, director of sales of the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Gettysburg presented Noreen Krymski with a check for $3,252 to help Mission 22 in their efforts of preventing veteran suicide through their programs of treatment, memorials and national awareness.
