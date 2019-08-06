Gettysburg National Military Park (GNMP) has closed Coster Avenue to buses.
Due to the narrow alley at the end of the street, buses cannot turn around without creating a safety hazard on Coster Avenue or potentially causing damage to private and park property and resources, according to GNMP.
Buses may park in the marked spaces along Stratton Avenue while their guests view the monuments along Coster Avenue, GNMP indicated.
