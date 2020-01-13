Adams County sophomores and their parents are encouraged to attend an open house this Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Adams County Tech Prep building.
The event will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Adams County Tech Prep building located at 1130 Old Harrisburg Road in Gettysburg. Prospective students and their parents will have the opportunity to meet the teachers of the seven programs offered and tour the classrooms and labs. Attendees will also learn about college credit, industry certifications, job shadowing and
