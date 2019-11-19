The United States Army Heritage and Education Center (USAHEC) in Carlisle invites the public to feel the beat of the drums, enjoy the dancing, and take part in an annual celebration of Native American Heritage Month with the Red Blanket Native Pride Dancers on Friday, Nov. 22, at 7 p.m.
The dancers will perform a wide array of ceremonial and social dancing techniques passed down through their culture for generations. The demonstration will include authentic dress, freestyle movements, and music, accompanied by vocals and flutes from the Northern Plains to complete the performance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.