The Board of Directors of ACNB Corporation recently approved and declared the payment of the regular quarterly cash dividend. The cash dividend of $0.25 per share is payable on Sept. 15, to shareholders of record on Aug. 31, 2020. This per share amount will result in aggregate dividend payments of approximately $2.2 million to ACNB Corporation shareholders in the third quarter of 2020. Compared to a year ago, ACNB Corporation also paid a $0.25 dividend per share in the third quarter of 2019.
“Amidst the unprecedented and ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the Board of Directors voted to provide ACNB Corporation shareholders with a stable quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, which is the same amount paid for the past five quarters beginning in June 2019,” said James P. Helt, ACNB Corporation president and chief executive officer. “With a history that spans more than 160 years, our organization’s longstanding commitment to shareholders, customers and communities has persevered during trying times resulting from such events as wars, pandemics and recessions. This is only possible due to the resiliency of ACNB Corporation over time. Today, this resiliency is directly attributable to the dedicated staff members of the organization’s community banking and insurance agency subsidiary operations, who serve our customers with determination and care each business day.”
