The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration has awarded The Center for Youth and Community Development, home of the Collaborating For Youth Prevention Coalition, a highly-competitive grant for $300,000 year for five years, beginning Aug. 31.
This effort in Adams County will support culturally-competent community collaborative efforts to mitigate risks to youth, adults and families around substance abuse prevention. As the only Pennsylvania grantee funded in this opportunity, CFY is one of 100 grantees nationwide.
