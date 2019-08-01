The South Mountain Fair Rabbit and Cavy Show was held Sunday with James Brown as judge.
In the open class, Chris Plesic won Best in Show with a Californian and also took Reserve with a New Zealand.
In the Youth Cavy category, Lauren Brymesser won Best of Show with an American and Meghan Brymesser won Reserve with an American.
In Youth Rabbit competition, Best in Show went to Chloe Plesic with a Californian and Reserve went to Jackson Hilbert with Netherland Dwarf.
Rabbit meat pen winners
Grand Champion - Chloe Plesic (Californians)
Reserve Grand Champion - Chloe Plesic (Californians)
Third Place - Chloe Plesic (Californians)
Fourth Place - Clayton Kuhn (New Zealand's)
Fifth Place - Victoria Harvey (New Zealand's)
Sixth Place - Adam Bodenberg (Californians)
Seventh Place - Andrew Bear (Champagnes)
Eighth Place - Andrew Bear (Champagnes)
The meat rabbits will be sold at the Junior Livestock Auction Saturday, Aug. 3, at 4 p.m.
Royalty contest
Queen, Cheyenne Funt
Duke, Andrew Bear
Duchess, Victoria Harvey
Prince, Jackson Hilbert
Princess, Lauren Brymesser
Poster contest
Best In Show - Chloe Plesic
All rabbits and posters will be on display throughout the week at the South Mountain Fair. There are several rabbits for sale all week. The Adams County 4-H Rabbit Club will be available to answer any questions and talk about their rabbits and the club.
