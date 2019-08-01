The South Mountain Fair Rabbit and Cavy Show was held Sunday with James Brown as judge.

In the open class, Chris Plesic won Best in Show with a Californian and also took Reserve with a New Zealand.

In the Youth Cavy category, Lauren Brymesser won Best of Show with an American and Meghan Brymesser won Reserve with an American.

In Youth Rabbit competition, Best in Show went to Chloe Plesic with a Californian and Reserve went to Jackson Hilbert with  Netherland Dwarf. 

Rabbit meat pen winners

Grand Champion - Chloe Plesic (Californians)

Reserve Grand Champion - Chloe Plesic (Californians)

Third Place - Chloe Plesic (Californians)

Fourth Place - Clayton Kuhn (New Zealand's)

Fifth Place - Victoria Harvey (New Zealand's)

Sixth Place - Adam Bodenberg (Californians)

Seventh Place - Andrew Bear (Champagnes)

Eighth Place - Andrew Bear (Champagnes)

The meat rabbits will be sold at the Junior Livestock Auction Saturday, Aug. 3, at 4 p.m.

Royalty contest

Queen, Cheyenne Funt

Duke, Andrew Bear

Duchess, Victoria Harvey

Prince, Jackson Hilbert

Princess, Lauren Brymesser

Poster contest

Best In Show - Chloe Plesic

All rabbits and posters will be on display throughout the week at the South Mountain Fair. There are several rabbits for sale all week. The Adams County 4-H Rabbit Club will be available to answer any questions and talk about their rabbits and the club.

