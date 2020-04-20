ACNB Bank recently donated personal protective equipment (PPE) to four healthcare facilities in the bank’s market area in response to the unprecedented need during the global coronavirus pandemic.
“Doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals are on the front lines battling to keep our community safe and to provide the best care possible to everyone. We had a supply of materials on the most needed list housed in the ACNB Corporation Operations Center in Gettysburg, and we wanted to support the community-wide effort by donating this equipment during this critical time,” said Gerald L. Waytashek, ACNB Bank assistant vice president/facilities manager.
