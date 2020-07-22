Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and state and local public health authorities, Eisenhower National Historic Site will not host a living history encampment or USO Dance as part of World War II Weekend, set for Sept. 19-20.
With thousands of visitors normally in attendance and over 500 volunteer living historians, the park will transition to a digital platform due to social distancing recommendations and restrictions on gatherings by the state and local public health authorities, according to a release from Jason Martz, acting public affairs officer for Gettysburg National Military Park & Eisenhower National Historic Site.
